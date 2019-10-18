International Gin & Tonic Day takes place in October. Yep, October. Now if you were to have this discussion with a Gin fan, they will probably look at you like. "Are you sure? Isn't gin a more warm weather drink?" Oh silly human, you are confusing International Gin and Tonic Day (October 19) with National Gin and Tonic Day (April 9).

Across the world, gin is seen more of a daily drinker where most Americans (while they love their Martini's all year long) drink more gin and tonics (make sure to bring the limes!) during the warmer months.

A place that makes a lot of Gin, that you may not be aware of is Ireland. Here are a few Irish Gin's that you might want to check out in your gin-ry ok, that was supposed to be a pun on the word journey, but I am imagining that it failed completely flat.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, which gets its name from the gunpowder tea that is used in their infusion

Dingle Gin, made in the London Dry style, but only with botanicals that they source from right around the distillery

Glendalough Wild Botanical gin. They do a few different types of gin plus they make Poiton, if it involves distillation, this company knows what they are doing

Do you have a favorite gin? What style is it, what country is it from and how do you drink it? Negroni's, Bee's Knees? Martinis? Let us know.