How Good is NY Bass Fishing – Pros Plan Three Tourneys in 2020

Most people who fish the waters of Central New York are starting to think about ice-fishing, but the folks at Bassmasters are already mapping out next season's fishing tournaments. And they're planning three stops in New York.

Obviously New York's weather will keep tournament stops toward the end of the schedule. The Open Series will make their third stop at Oneida Lake August 6 through 8. Their season starts in January at Kissimmee, FL and has stops in Jefferson County, TN in May, and Anderson SC in September.

The Elite Series of anglers will make two New York stops. The first stop is at what Bassmasters calls the Holy Country of smallmouth bass fishing, the St Lawrence River. The stop is in Waddington, NY July 23 through 26. The 2nd New York stop is just a week later at Plattsburgh on Lake Champlain.

Here's more info on the Open Series Schedule, and more info on the Elite Series Schedule.