Grinch’s Plot to Steal Christmas Foiled in Oswego

We need Christmas more than ever in 2020, so it should come as no surprise that the Grinch was spotted trying to steal the joyous holiday right here in Central New York.

Residents of Oswego caught the Grinch in the act of stealing Christmas last week, and luckily officers from the Oswego Police Department were nearby to take him into custody.

Oswego Police Department

Now you may be asking, how exactly did the Oswego Police teach that mean ol' Grinch a lesson?

They sent him to the local YMCA, of course, where he spent the day with the kids in the afternoon Pre-K and K-12 Extension Programs. He read the kids a book and decorated cookies with them, getting in the holiday spirit and transforming into quite the loveable Grinch.

Some would even say that his heart grew three sizes that day.

Oswego Police Department

Thanks to the Oswego Police Department and the kids at the Oswego YMCA, a much-needed Christmas in 2020 was saved and the community is now one Grinch richer.

Oswego Police Department

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Despite the good work of Oswego residents, a real-life Grinch is still on the loose wreaking havoc in Rome.

Someone stole a 200-pound, hand-carved eagle from Dawn Riggs Pace's yard on North Madison Street over the weekend, and now Rome Police are on the lookout for the person and any clues that may lead to them.

If you have any information about the stolen eagle, please contact Officer Page at 315-339-7780.