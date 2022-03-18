One Oswego Home Has A Kitchen That Will Make You Feel Like Gordon Ramsay

The best part of the house might not even be the kitchen. Honestly, for the price, the whole house will have you feeling somewhat luxurious.

Literally, the kitchen though, you'll feel like a gourmet chef cooking Kraft Mac and Cheese, it is that nice. From multiple sinks for easy cleanup, to a build in range that is placed on the kitchens island, you can perform while you cook if you so choose, maybe entertain is the more appropriate word. Are you really going to buy the house only for the kitchen though? No.

Hunt Real Estate ERA Hunt Real Estate ERA loading...

That is the beauty of this house, it is way more than the kitchen. You have built in bookshelves that are wood finished adding charming character to the rooms they grace. If organization is a thing, the pictures below show how nice the pantry, which is the size of a bedroom, could be. The back yard, how can you forget that. Some houses will stun you on the inside and then be lackluster in the back, not this bad boy in Oswego, NY.

Hunt Real Estate ERA Hunt Real Estate ERA loading...

Does 2.33 acres of land sound nice? The realtor literally uses the perfect term by calling the land 'park-like'. it also has nice landscaping that seems like it really will pop for parties on sunny summer afternoons.

Hunt Real Estate ERA Hunt Real Estate ERA loading...

Let's be real for a second. One of the biggest factors for buying a home isn't just the things noted above, it is price. If you think you're about to be let down and see an astronomical price, think again. For all of the house you can see below, $420,000. In todays market, it really could seem a bargain for a house like this. But you be the judge, scroll and see. Oh, and wine cellars, they are a major factor too. It has one.