Cowardly New York Grinch Demands Christmas Lights Be Taken Down

Several neighbors on Long Island got cowardly, anonymous letters demanding that they take down their Christmas lights. The letters didn't have a return address, were mailed, and weren't signed. Inside the envelope was a typed note that read, "TAKE YOUR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS DOWN! IT'S VALENTINE'S DAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

First and foremost whoever sent these letters is a total assh@le. Especially, with everything that is going on in the world to focus on something as insignificant as holiday decorations. Some people just want a little extra holiday cheer and some other people have had too much going on in their life and haven't gotten around to taking them down. That's the case with one couple that received one of these letters.

According to a post on Sara Pascucci's Facebook page, her family received one of the letters about their Christmas lights. They had a very good reason for not taking their holiday decorations down. They had been sick with Covid-19 since December 2nd and they lost two family members to the illness. Her father and aunt passed away and the family has been busy with funeral arrangements. Not only that her father loved decorating for Christmas, so it's a warm reminder of something he loved. What's so wrong with that.

When I drive home from the radio station I drive by several of my neighbor's houses that still have their Christmas lights on....and you know what? I love the way it looks. I've even plugged mine in a few times after the snow we received because it makes me happy. Why can't people just mind their own business and stop being a Gladys Kravits all the time?

I think my favorite part of the Facebook post from Sara Pascucci is the last few lines. "Be kind to each other because you never know what they are going through. May you never feel the pain that we have felt the last few weeks. Maybe next time offer a helping hand to someone that may be in need."

Well said....bravo.

