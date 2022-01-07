Tully's is ready to spread more "good times" across Central New York as they plan to open two new restaurants- One in the Syracuse area of Fayetteville, and the other in Oswego.

Tully’s confirmed the news to NewsChannel 9 that two new locations will be opening in 2022. One restaurant will be a full-service restaurant in the Fayetteville Towne Centre and the other will be a “quick-serve” location in Oswego.

Fayetteville Location

In Fayetteville, Tully’s will take over the building vacated by Uno in November. New Hartford still has a Uno location located in The Orchard Plaza, but that is it for Central New York. The next closest location would be Albany at Crossgates Mall and if you go west, you'll have to drive all the way to Rochester.

Oswego Location

In Oswego, Tully’s will bring a tenders-focused menu into a “quick-service” restaurant in the former Friendly’s at 192 Bridge Street. Counter-service will be available for 30 seats without table service along with a drive-thru option.

How Many Tully's Locations Are There?

These two new locations will bring the total number of Tully’s restaurants to 15. The same family also owns three Copper Top locations, two of those are in the Syracuse area as well.

Why Oswego? We Want You to Open a Location Here In The Utica Area

At one point it was rumored that Tully's would be opening in the Utica and Rome area. They were allegedly looking at the former Zebb's location on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford. For now, you'll need to make the drive to the Syracuse area to enjoy these chicken tendies.

Tully's History

Since 1991, Tully’s Good Times has been a family owned, locally operated business with locations across Central, Western, Southern New York and Pennsylvania.

