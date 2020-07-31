Grande’s Of Westmoreland Up For Lease

Are you looking to run a successful restaurant here in Central New York? Grande's of Westmoreland has a fully equipped pizzeria available September 1st 2020.

Grande's has been serving their customers the finest Italian foods in the Mohawk Valley for over 25 years. Currently Grande's also has locations in Sauquoit, Holland Patent, Westmoreland, and Rome.

Dishes enjoyed for generations in villages throughout Italy inspire our menu, as we continue to innovate and create recipes beyond our traditional style by adding new menu items inspired by Northern and Southern Italian cuisine. Some of the favorite dishes at GRANDES include: Lasagna with Meat Sauce or Meat Ball; Chicken, Eggplant, or Veal Parmagiana; Alfredo, Chicken Cacciatore, subs, wings and much more, each featuring our own exclusive recipe. We are also recognized for our selection of mouth-watering, freshly made Pizzas. Come indulge in the dining experience of unforgettable appetizers, salads, pastas, pizzas, wings, and desserts all at an affordable price."

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

Grande's of Westmoreland is currently up for lease for $3,500.00 per month Net of Utilities & Maintenance with Pavia Real Estate Services. The restaurant is adjacent to the Westmoreland Central School and .50 miles to the NYS Thruway.

If you're interested, you can contact Pavia here.