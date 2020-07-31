Utica Man is a Triple Threat in Serving the Community

Many pull double duty as firefighters and paramedics or instructors, but today's first responder is serving the community in three distinctly different fields. Meet Steven Sickler with the Utica Fire Department.

Steven has been with the UFD for 18 years, currently serving as a firefighter/paramedic. He began with the Whitesboro FD several years ago, where fire service leaders started him down the path of a career firefighter. After all these years, Steven continues to strive for improvement hoping to become a lieutenant by the end of 2020.

As if his full time job wasn't demanding enough, on his days off Steven works as a nurse practitioner at MVHS in the general surgery department. He continues to further his education in the medical field as well, currently working on a doctorate in nursing.

And last but certainly not least, he belongs to the free masons in Oriskany. Steven was nominated by his wife, Amy who says he "is just as devoted a husband and father as he is to the community." They are the parents of two boys 5 year old Luke and Jake who is two-and-a-half.

Steven thank you for ALL that you do serving and protecting our community. And thanks for setting a great example for your two young men.