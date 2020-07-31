Stay At The Cider House In Fly Creek

Looking for a getaway close to home? What about the Cider House at the Fly Creek Cider Mill?

The Cider House is located on the property of the Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard in the Fly Creek Historic District. The 1880s home has been completely renovated into a charming and cozy space with a covered porch and rocking chairs overlooking the Cider Mill. The 14 x 14 deck also has a gas grill and a picnic table.

The main living area has an open floor plan complete with a sitting area with 40” flat-screen TV, and a spacious eat-in kitchen with contemporary stainless steel appliances. A sunroom off the living area overlooks the Cider Mill, the pond and the rolling hills beyond. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home has a bedroom and bath on the first floor and 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the second floor. There is a 40” flat screen in the living room and a 32” flat screen in the first-floor bedroom. [Fly Creek Cider Mill]

Cider House guests receive a $25 gift certificate from the Fly Creek Cider Mill, a welcome bottle of Cider Mill Wine, a jug of sweet cider, and a gift basket cheese and crackers.

Maximum capacity: 8 people

Check-in after 4:00 PM - Check-out before 9:00 AM

Rates: Summer – weekly: $2500 + 4%tax. Refundable damage deposit: $300. Check-in Friday depart on Friday. 50% deposit due when making a reservation. Balance due five months before arrival.

Reservations Available for weekly rentals starting on:

June: 4, 11, 18, 25

July: 2, 9, 16, 23*, 39

August: 2, 9, 16, 23

*Special rate of $4200 per week applies for guests arriving on July 23, 2021