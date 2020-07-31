The Utica Police Department is investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night in the city. During one of the incidents a 4-year-old child was shot.

Utica Police say, the first event happened in the area of the 1500 block of Dudley Avenue around 10 p.m. Police say officers were called to St. Luke's Hospital to speak with a male who self-transported to the hospital. The 27-year-old was suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen area.

Police learned from the male that he was in the area of Dudley Avenue when shots were fired, resulting in his injuries. Police say they canvased the area and discovered several spent 9mm shell casings and an investigation into the incident is underway.

The next incident occurred at approximately 12:20 a.m. when police say units were dispatched to the 1200 block of Gold Street regarding a 4-year-old child that had been hit in the hand by gunfire. Police say before they arrived at the scene the child had been transported to a local hospital for treatment. They responded there as well. Police spoke with the parents of the child and learned that individuals inside of a vehicle drove by the residence and fired a shot towards it. The parents tell police the same vehicle drove by again about 10 minutes later and fired additional shots, one of which struck the child.

The child was eventually transferred to a Syracuse-area hospital for further treatment of injuries to the hand as a result of the shooting. This investigation is underway as well. During the course of the Gold Street investigation, police say another shots fired incident occurred on the 800 block of Chestnut Street. In that shooting incident there were no injuries reported at the scene, but police discovered several spent 9mm shell casings.

Police say at this time they are unsure if any of the three shootings are related, but they are actively investigating all of the shooting incidents. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Division at (315) 223-3510. Individuals can also submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.