10 COVID-19 Exposures in Utica, Rome, New Hartford and NY Mills
Ten more locations have been added to the exposures list and include churches, retail stores, drug stores, a laundromat, and more.
As Central New York slowly begins to open up for retail business and dining out, we are seeing an increase in where the public could have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus. Please be vigilant about checking these lists daily to keep yourself, family and friends, safe.
Potential Public Exposures 7/30/20
7/22/20
Time of exposure: 1:00pm - 2:30pm
Place of exposure: Lane Bryant
Address of exposure: Commercial Dr., New Hartford
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/5/20
7/24/20
Time of exposure: 8:00 am – 10:00 am
Place of exposure: Hannaford
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 08/7/20
7/25/20
Time of exposure: 12:30pm -4:00pm
Place of exposure: Delta Lake State Park
Address of exposure: State Route 46, Rome
Wore mask: Not while swimming
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/8/20
7/26/20
Time of exposure: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm
Place of exposure: Calvary Gospel Church
Address of exposure: Main St., New York Mills
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/9/20
7/27/20
Time of exposure: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Place of exposure: Aldi
Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/10/20
Time of exposure: 4:00pm -4:20pm
Place of exposure: Rite Aid
Address of exposure: 1924 Genesee St., Utica
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/10/20
Potential Public Exposures 7/29/20
7/24/20
Time of exposure: 3:45pm -4:15pm
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Horatio St., Utica
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/7/20
Potential Public Exposures 7/28/20
7/17/20
Time of exposure: 3:30 – 3:45 pm
Place of exposure: Walgreen’s
Address of exposure: Commercial Dr. New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 07/31/20
Potential Public Exposures 7/27/20
7/19/20
Time of exposure: time unknown
Place of exposure: Dao Trang Minh Dang Quang Temple
Address of exposure:190 Riverside Dr. Utica
Wore mask: Not during chanting
Symptom monitoring period: 8/2/20
7/23/20
Time of exposure: 8-10am
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: Commercial Dr, New Hartford
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/6/20
7/24/20
Time of exposure: 6:30pm-7:00pm
Place of exposure: Colonial Laundromat
Address of exposure: Genesee St, Utica
Wore mask: yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/7/20
Those who may have been at the above locations on the date and times listed should self-monitor for symptoms for two-weeks from the date of the potential exposure.