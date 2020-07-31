Ten more locations have been added to the exposures list and include churches, retail stores, drug stores, a laundromat, and more.

As Central New York slowly begins to open up for retail business and dining out, we are seeing an increase in where the public could have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus. Please be vigilant about checking these lists daily to keep yourself, family and friends, safe.

Potential Public Exposures 7/30/20

7/22/20

Time of exposure: 1:00pm - 2:30pm

Place of exposure: Lane Bryant

Address of exposure: Commercial Dr., New Hartford

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/5/20

7/24/20

Time of exposure: 8:00 am – 10:00 am

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 08/7/20

7/25/20

Time of exposure: 12:30pm -4:00pm

Place of exposure: Delta Lake State Park

Address of exposure: State Route 46, Rome

Wore mask: Not while swimming

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/8/20

7/26/20

Time of exposure: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm

Place of exposure: Calvary Gospel Church

Address of exposure: Main St., New York Mills

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/9/20

7/27/20

Time of exposure: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Place of exposure: Aldi

Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/10/20

Time of exposure: 4:00pm -4:20pm

Place of exposure: Rite Aid

Address of exposure: 1924 Genesee St., Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/10/20

Potential Public Exposures 7/29/20

7/24/20

Time of exposure: 3:45pm -4:15pm

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Horatio St., Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/7/20

Potential Public Exposures 7/28/20

7/17/20

Time of exposure: 3:30 – 3:45 pm

Place of exposure: Walgreen’s

Address of exposure: Commercial Dr. New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 07/31/20

Potential Public Exposures 7/27/20

7/19/20

Time of exposure: time unknown

Place of exposure: Dao Trang Minh Dang Quang Temple

Address of exposure:190 Riverside Dr. Utica

Wore mask: Not during chanting

Symptom monitoring period: 8/2/20

7/23/20

Time of exposure: 8-10am

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: Commercial Dr, New Hartford

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/6/20

7/24/20

Time of exposure: 6:30pm-7:00pm

Place of exposure: Colonial Laundromat

Address of exposure: Genesee St, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/7/20

Those who may have been at the above locations on the date and times listed should self-monitor for symptoms for two-weeks from the date of the potential exposure.