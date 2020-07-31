WATCH: Billy Joel Played a Piano Out on the Street in Long Island, Just Because

This stuff NEVER happens to me when I'm walking down the street.

Yes, I'm completely biased and I'll admit that. I love Billy Joel, always have, and always will. So to see a video of one of my musical heroes, stopping during his stroll down a Long Island street to play a piano that had been discarded on the street is kind of mesmerizing.

My favorite part is how he chastises whomever was tossing it to the curb, saying that it's still good and that he could donate it.

HUGE kudos to the person who got the video! I wouldn't have known that it was Billy with his jacket on!