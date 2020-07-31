Water Safari Will Remain Closed for the Rest of Its 2020 Season

It looks like the coronavirus has thrown a wrench in the plans of New Yorkers hoping to enjoy this summer staple in 2020. Enchanted Forest Water Safari announced Friday morning that the park will remain closed for the rest of the year.

Even after pushing back the season's opening date in late June, there was some hope that the park would open later this summer. However, officials at New York's largest water theme park announced this morning that visitors will have to wait another year, when the park can safely open.

"We invested a lot of time, effort, & expense in preparing to open safely and responsibly," Water Safari posted on its Facebook page Friday morning. "Unfortunately, we have not been allowed the opportunity to provide our guests with a safe & fun family experience this summer."

Water Safari was planning on debuting three new rides for its 2020 season: The Mamba Strike, Killermanjaro's Revenge, and Serengeti Stampede. Along with the announcement of the park's closure for the season, Water Safari included a recent photo of the new rides that visitors will be able to enjoy in 2021.

Those with 2020 tickets, cabanas and season passes can find more info on Water Safari's website.

While waiting another year to enjoy this New York summer staple may not have been in your original plans for 2020, there are still other ways to get out and enjoy the beauty of Old Forge this summer. Water Safari's hotel, the Water's Edge Inn, and campground, Old Forge Camping Resort, are still open and providing space for safe and fun family getaways this summer and fall.