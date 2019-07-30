New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's signature is on legislation that decriminalizes the possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Spencer Platt, Getty Images

The legislation signed into law July 29 by the Democrat makes unlawful possession of marijuana a violation similar to a traffic ticket, carrying a $50 fine for possessing less than an ounce of weed up top $200 for 1-2 onces.

In addition, some people with past minor marijuana convictions could see their records cleared of criminal charges.

The Associated Press reports Cuomo called the law "a critical step forward in addressing a broken and discriminatory criminal justice process."

The move to allow legal recreational use of pot in New York is still up-in-the-air with state lawmakers unable to reach agreement on details like regulation and taxation before the end of the legislative session.