Democratic U.S. Congressman Tom Suozzi is joining an increasingly crowded primary race for New York governor.

Suozzi told reporters at a virtual news conference Monday that he’s jumping into the 2022 race.

The Associated Press reports the 59-year-old congressman from Long Island has said for several months he had been considering a gubernatorial campaign but first wanted to get the tax deduction cap raised in Congress and use that to make his pitch to voters. The bill passed recently by the House raised the $10,000 cap to $80,000.

Suozzi is not new to running for Governor. He had a previous unsuccessful campaign against Governor Eliot Spitzer in 2006, getting less than 20 percent of the vote according to politico.com.