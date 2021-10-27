First Significant Snow of the Season Arrives in Upstate New York

The first day of winter isn't until December 21 but someone forgot to tell Mother Nature. The first sign of the season has already arrived in Upstate New York.

The snow has arrived. Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid was blanketed on Monday, October 25. Not just a few flakes either. The ground and trees were covered in snow.

It shouldn't come as a surprise. The first frost hit the mountain a week before. As temps dropped into the 40s for most of Central New York on Monday, October 18, it was only 25 degrees with nearly 50mph winds gusts at the top of Whiteface.

Cold temperatures at the summit are not rare this time of year In 2016, it dropped into the 30s in June. The coldest it's ever been was -110 with the wind chill in February of 2015.

Central New York may soon start to see some flakes too. Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said there is a chance of plowable snow early in the season. "The severity and frequency of the snow and cold air are likely to let up a bit by mid-December before returning with a vengeance in January."

All that extra snow will please winter enthusiasts. From snowmobiling to skiing at Whiteface Mountain where a number of new things are coming this season. New trails, a new lift, a new lodge, and more snow-making machines. Although Mother Nature may be busy covering the mountain herself this winter.

