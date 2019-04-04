GoFundMe Set Up For Trenton Barn Fire

The Synakowski family, who lost everything in a fire in Holland Parent, could really use your help Central New York.

The farm indicated that 44 cows were saved from the barn, however, farmer Bernie Synakowski noted that all of the hay and silage uswed to feed the herd had been lost. WIBX reports that fire crews attempted to stabilize a man in his 90s on the scene, who suffered from an unknown medical problem. The man died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Chelsea Sprowell has taken to GoFundMe to try and help the family :

I’m starting this for the Synakowski family, who lost everything in a fire they had today on 365 in Holland Parent . The fire Took their house and the barns. I’ve known the family for 25 years . And anything helps, if you can’t donate please share .

We’re all completely devestated and I just want to help the family."

A goal of $10,000 has been set. As of the time of this story, over $5,000 has been raised. You can donate right online with GoFundMe .

CNYHomePage also reports that an immediate need for clothing for the family. The items needed are:

Woman - shirt 2X, pants 22

Girls - shirt 14/16, pant 14

Man - shirt XL, pant 42/30, jeans 34/30

Contributions can be made at New Attitude Salon, 8022 State Route 12, Barneveld between 10AM and 7PM.