Help Needed: New Mom Suffers Stroke While Delivering First Baby

In the blink of an eye, a Holland Patent family experienced great joy and profound sadness, when they welcomed their first child but then mom fell gravely ill.

Two years ago, Otto Isenberg fought cancer and won. He recently welcomed his first child with his wife, A'nna, but amid the joy of the birth of their child, A'nna suffered a stroke. Now, the family needs your help to once again turn tragedy to triumph.

"On September 29th, at 39 weeks pregnant, A'nna woke up with vision problems. The doctor's office said to come in immediately. She arrived at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, and they immediately began doing all kinds of blood work and testing. They soon determined that she had severe pre-eclampsia, eclampsia and also Hellp syndrome. They took her in for an emergency C-section."

Credit: Baby Corbin/Go Fund Me

Baby boy Corbin was born weighing 5 lbs. 12 oz. His grandma says "he's a little peanut."

Following her C-section, A'nna failed to regain consciousness. A CAT scan revealed A'nna had had a stroke. Since then, she's endured several brain surgeries to relieve the pressure in her brain.

"Things appear to be getting a little better. Baby Corbin is healthy as can be and being so good to us. A'nna's making some forward progress as well. Nurses are talking about the next steps despite still being critical. A'nna got to hold Corbin again yesterday and played with his fingers and toes," Otto tells us.

A Go Fund Me has been organized to support A'nna and Otto as they attempt to move forward with their new son, and a still-uncertain future for A'nna as she continues to battle the consequence of her stroke. Otto says "We're taking advantage of all the positive energy and prayers," and they share all of them with A'nna whenever they can.

If you'd like to contribute, visit the Go Fund Me arranged by A'nna's aunt, Nancy.