16 Stone Brewpub Of Holland Patent Expanding To Utica

The 16 Stone Brewpub of Holland Patent will be expanding to Utica by spring/summer of 2021.

The news broke on Facebook of 16 Stone Brewpub opening their second location in the new “Live It’ Fitness Mill building on Oriskany Boulevard in Utica.

Company founders Adam and Eric Constable said “We are so excited to add our brews, seltzers, and the 16 Stone brand to the rich legacy of Utica. We are thrilled to invest in our hometown as it continues growing and evolving."

16 Stone Brewpub is one of several local companies to be included in the new “Live It” Fitness Mill building. Construction of the 44,000 square foot building, which is to include the Brewpub, The Fitness Mill, and other retail locations is expected to be completed in 2021.

What comes with a new location? They are planning to offer some of their signature brews and fitness focused meals that will pair perfectly well with their VIBE hard seltzers. 16 Stone Brewpub's head brewer, Adam Constable, is on schedule to pour the first glass from the new Utica location late Spring/early Summer 2021.

After opening in 2014 in Holland Patent, the pub turned brewery/seltzery has been brewing their own craft beers and seltzers for four years now. The original Holland Patent based location, as listed on the Heart of New York Craft Beverage Trail, will continue to keep normal hours at their current location.