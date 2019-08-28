Get Into the New York State Fair For Free with Your Old Tickets

Keeping all that old stuff is about to pay off for you at the Great New York State Fair.

This weekend, August 31 and September 1, you can purchase tickets at the gate or online for $1. If you buy your tickets online, there's an added bonus: you'll get entered into a drawing for a lifetime fair pass, which will allow the winner free lifetime entry to the fair.

If you've been holding on to old ticket stubs or unused tickets from the 2019 Fair, you can get into the Fair for free.

What? You mean holding onto all that stuff in the bottom of my purse can actually pay off? Yup.

Any unused 2019 fair tickets may be used for the 2020 fair.

Plus, if you held on to ticket stubs from any 2019 St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview - you just need to show those ticket stubs at the gate to get into the fair for free. Admission is also free for anyone who shows an Amtrak train ticket purchased between Aug. 21 and Sept. 2.