Final Summer Nights for Free Admission at the Utica Zoo

Enjoy free admission at the Utica Zoo for the final time this summer.

The Utica Zoo is offering free admission on Monday, August 26th ffrom 4pm - 7pm. You can pick up a shuttle to the zoo will be from the Parkway Rec Center and Mohawk Valley Community College from 3:30pm to 7:30pm.

There's a second free admission night for First Responders on Tuesday, August 27th from 10am to 4:45pm. There will also be fire trucks, ambulance and police vehicles set up at the zoo for kids to interact with. Sparky, the Utica Frie Department's dog will be at the zoo from 1 - 4pm.

The Utica Zoo is located off the Utica Memorial Parkway.

Beyond free admission nights, the zoo also offers special animal encounters, where visitors can get up close and personal with their favorite animals.