Get Into the New York State Fair Free – Here’s How

Officials with the New York State Fair have announced Special Fair Days for the upcoming season giving many the opportunity to enjoy the fair free of charge. The fair runs from August 20th through September 6th. Here are the special dates.

Seniors - If you are 65 or older you are welcome to attend for free each day of the fair.

12 and Under - If you are 12 years old or younger you are welcome to attend for free each day of the fair.

8/21 - 18 and Under - If you are 18 years old or younger you are welcome to attend for free on Saturday August 21st. That means you can also see Ratt free at 7 pm - Chevy Court Stage.

8/23 - Fire & Rescue Day - If you are an active or retired member of the fire and emergency services agencies you will get in free on August 23rd with picture ID from that department or organization. Foreigner will perform that evening at 8 pm on the Chevy Park Stage.

8/30 - Law Enforcement Day - If you are an active or retired member of law enforcement in New York State you can attend free on August 30th with a badge or picture ID from the department from which they are or were employed.

9/2 - Armed Forces Day - If you are on active duty or a veteran of the United States Military you can attend for free on September 2nd with military identification (Military ID Card, form DD-214 or NYS Driver License, Learner Permit or non-driver ID card with a veteran designation). Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will perform that night at 7pm on the Chevy Court Stage.

9/3 - Native Americans Day - If you are a member of any Native American tribes you will have free entry to the fair on September 3rd. ID is not required, but it is asked that attendees enter through Gate 4 only. While you are there check out the Indian Village for cultural performances and crafts. Also on the 3rd, Uncle Cracker will perform at 2pm on the Chevy Court Stage and Blues Traveler will perform at 7pm on the Chevy Court Stage.

