Utica, New York Judge Issues Block on State Healthcare Vaccine Mandate

A Utica judge has blocked the healthcare vaccine mandate in New York State.

Since the New York State mandate was put in place regarding the coronavirus vaccine for healthcare workers, 17 health professionals (including doctors and nurses) claimed that their Constitutional rights were violated with a mandate that disallowed religious exemptions.

According to USA Today, Judge David Hurd in Utica issued the order Tuesday after reviewing the statements of the 17 individuals involved with the lawsuit. The order states the mandate was a violation of their individual rights.

Judge Hurd has given the state until September 22 to respond to the lawsuit.

The original deadline for the state vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers is September 27.

This story currently developing.