Get Away From it All in Catskill Cabin Complete With Movie Theater & Spa

You can get away from it all to relax and unwind in a cabin in the Catskills that comes with a movie theater and a spa.

This incredible cabin on 5 secluded acres is the ultimate in glamping. You'll have everything you need for a once-in-a-lifetime Catskills getaway. From your own personal movie theater to a spa with a cold water plunge pool and sauna.

Enjoy a movie in your private indoor HD movie theater, with 5.1 Bose Surround Sound and leather recliner seats. Relax in the spa that features a cold plunge pool and a sauna.

There are three gorgeous bedrooms, perfect for a family vacation or couple's retreat. One bedroom has a king bed, the second has a queen, and the third comes with two queen beds and a floor mattress. There are two sofa beds in the communal areas while both sleek bathrooms come with all the essentials.

Several streaming services are available, including HBO, Starz, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Showtime, and ESPN+. Take your pick from a number of indoor and outdoor games like SpikeBall, KanJam, CornHole, volleyball, soccer, and football. Wi-Fi is also provided.

Enjoy a night under the stars around the outdoor fire pit, while toasting s'mores with family and friends.

An overnight stay is $640 per night with a 3 night minimum. You can learn more and book your Catskill cabin getaway at Glampinghub.com.