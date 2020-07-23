Add This School Bus, Log Cabin Airbnb to Your Bucket List ASAP

Heaven knows we all need a getaway right now and if you're looking for something unique-beyond-belief, you'll want to book this stay as soon as possible.

This Airbnb is hosted by a guy named Jon and features a log cabin AND a converted school bus for all your wanderlust dreams. It's just a short six-minute drive to the village of Lake George and features a bunch of fun and uncommon touches that make staying here a true one-of-a-kind experience.

The bus and cabin combo stay is currently up on Airbnb for $299 per night, and with an experience this intriguing, you'll want to book your stay quickly to reserve your spot!

The stay accommodates up to six guests and is pet-friendly on a case-by-case basis and for an additional $50 per pet.

"We have pets too and know traveling can be difficult as many rentals do not accommodate," Jon writes on the site. "This is why we allow pets on a case by case basis. When inquiring please provide the type of animal and breed."

Read more about the stay from host Jon and check out more pictures inside the rarity now through Airbnb.