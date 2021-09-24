Get Vaccinated In Oneida County And Get $100, Here’s How It Works

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente officially launched Boost Oneida County on Thursday.

The COVID-19 vaccination incentive program awards $100 in digital gift cards to be used at local businesses.

Picente first announced the Boost Oneida County program in his State of the County Address earlier this year.

“We are still fighting this pandemic every day and the best tool we have at our disposal is the COVID-19 vaccine,” Picente said. “Protecting our residents from this virus is crucial to reclaiming our way of life. For those who have not yet been vaccinated, I urge you to take advantage of the Boost OC program. Not only for the health and safety of yourself and loved ones, but also to help in the recovery of our local businesses and non-profits who have been devastated for nearly two years.”

The Boost OC program will issue $100 digital gift cards through a phone app to any resident who was vaccinated after July 15, 2021.

The gift card can then be redeemed at a variety of local participating businesses and organizations.

The money cannot be directly withdrawn.

In addition to being redeemed at local businesses such as restaurants and clothing stores, the county-funded gift cards can be used to donate to local non-profit organizations

Oneida County has partnered with Prizeout to administer Boost OC, which utilizes federal funds the county received from the American Rescue Plan.

Oneida County Government

Prizeout is a first-in-class ad-tech company that works with commercial partners across a wide variety of industries, as well as local and federal governments, to disburse funds in the form of digital gift cards.

Through the partnership with Prizeout, Oneida County-based merchants and organizations of all sizes can easily sign up to have a gift card offered on Prizeout's platform.

Businesses and organizations interested in participating should visit www.BoostOC.org to create an account.

Eligible vaccinated residents will be contacted by the county.

