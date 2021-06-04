Get A COVID-19 Vaccine Shot & Shop At World’s Largest Yard Sale in Frankfort, NY

The World's Largest Yard Sale at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds is right around the corner and it's happening on Saturday, June 12 from 8:00AM-3:00PM. We are counting down the days and making sure our shopping bags are ready and our wallets have the cash.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the event on hold last year, but thankfully with the vaccine rollout and the high demand for sellers and buyers, it's back and will be better than ever.

Get our free mobile app

Aside from the 250 booths that will be in attendance; selling their antiques, homemade items, closet cleanouts and more, there will also be a mobile vaccination unit on site providing shoppers an opportunity to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine.

In conjunction with the Herkimer County Health Department, the Oneida County Health Department will be administering one time shots of the Janssen/J&J vaccine to those in attendance.

“Vaccinating as many people as possible is the key to pulling ourselves out of this pandemic,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “Oneida County is dedicated to reaching our community members wherever we can, and we are happy to partner with Herkimer County to vaccinate those shopping at the World’s Largest Yard Sale.” -Anthony Picente, Oneida County Executive

If you plan on attending the yard sale and would be interested in getting your vaccine while you shop, the Oneida County Health Department encourages you to make an appointment, you can schedule your time slot here. They also recommend having photo ID with you.

TSM

Admission to the yard sale is $2 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to local nonprofits within the community.

The World’s Largest Yard Sale is presented by The Potting Shed Antiques.

Townsquare Media and the World’s Largest Yard Sale will be adhering to all guidelines set by the Herkimer County Health Department and New York State. Masks will be encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event space. We ask that if you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who tested positive that you please stay home. Townsquare Media is not liable for side effects or adverse reactions to the COVID-19 Vaccine.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.