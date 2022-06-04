The collection is personal and it will be available for sale - or at least for viewing and discussion - at The World's Largest Yard Sale, held Saturday in Frankfort at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.

Utica's Mello Testa worked for Oneida County as the Director of Purchasing for 29 years. But the purchases he has made in his personal life as a lifetime Yankees fan are what will draw attention this weekend.

Mello Testa, Rob Maciol, Joseph Lisi Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (2021) Mello Testa, Rob Maciol, Joseph Lisi Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (2021) loading...

What Mello Testa has accrued is impressive. Some of those acquisitions, Testa himself will tell you - have been made through methods that have only recently been revealed (i.e. after the statute of limitations has expired). They are memorable, valuable, and incredibly sentimental.

All of his possessions are prized, but one of the most is a seat that you will have to see to believe. It was taken from game 6, after the Yankees win the 1977 World Series with an 8-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fans stormed the field and in the stands, Yankee Stadium seats were being broken and ripped apart. Testa said, he along with dozens of other fans, was able to grab a stadium seat bottom and he carried it out of the stadium. According to Testa, he was worried at the time that if caught, he'd be in serious trouble. But, he received surprising relief from none other than Yankees owner, George Steinbrenner, who when asked by the media about fans stealing the seats, he said, "I'd rather lose a few seats than fans."

Testa would later have the seat bottom signed by every NY Yankee who played in that game, with the exception of Thurman Munson and manager Billy Martin, who both passed away.

Yankees Seat owned by Mello Testa (June 2022) Photo Credit: Dave Smith, WIBX / Townsquare Media Yankees Seat owned by Mello Testa (June 2022) Photo Credit: Dave Smith, WIBX / Townsquare Media loading...

His collection of Yankees collectibles includes a rare ceramic bobblehead, figurines, trinkets, popcorn containers shaped like megaphones, art, photos, signed memorabilia, and - of course - baseballs.

Part of Mello Testa New York Yankees Collection (June 2022) Photo Credit: Dave Smith, WIBX / Townsquare Media (original photo altered to remove background) Part of Mello Testa New York Yankees Collection (June 2022) Photo Credit: Dave Smith, WIBX / Townsquare Media (original photo altered to remove background) loading...

Testa will be selling 50s and 60s era popcorn containers which became cheer paper megaphones after the popcorn was consumed.

Part of Mello Testa New York Yankees Collection (June 2022) Photo Credit: Dave Smith, WIBX / Townsquare Media Part of Mello Testa New York Yankees Collection (June 2022) Photo Credit: Dave Smith, WIBX / Townsquare Media loading...

Part of Mello Testa New York Yankees Collection (June 2022) Photo Credit: Dave Smith, WIBX / Townsquare Media Part of Mello Testa New York Yankees Collection (June 2022) Photo Credit: Dave Smith, WIBX / Townsquare Media loading...

Testa's booth at the World's Largest Yard Sale at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds will feature hundreds of collectables from throughout Yankees history.

"It's not about the money," Testa said emotionally. "It's about seeing these pieces, which mean so much to me, are going to the right person who will appreciate them the way I did," he said.

Celebs at Yankees Games

Smile! 25 Celebs You Didn't Know Were at NY Yankees' Games Yankee Stadium is packed with thousands of screaming fans for every New York Yankees' home game, and every now and then, a big celebrity will cheer them on, too.

Ten New York Yankees Players You Didn't Know Were Arrested