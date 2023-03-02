NYS Fair Will Be ‘Bad to the Bone’ in 2023 with George Thorogood

Move it on over! The latest act to be added to the 2023 New York State Fair concert lineup is George Thorogood and the Destroyers. It will mark the Delaware-born rocker's first appearance at the Fair.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers will take the stage at Chevy Park on Saturday, August 26th at 8pm. Admission is free with the price of a State Fair ticket.

The Great New York State Fair The Great New York State Fair loading...

50 YEARS OF ROCK

Thorogood's August stop in Syracuse is the latest date to be added to his "Bad All Over the World" tour, which kicks off March 17th in Oregon.

Thorogood dominated rock radio during the '80s with such hits as "Bad to the Bone," "I Drink Alone," "Who Do You Love?" and "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer." Thorogood has released more than 20 albums with his band the Destroyers, including two that have earned Platinum certification.

Sammy Hagar Performs At Ak-Chin Pavilion Getty Images loading...

Although it will be Thorogood's State Fair debut, he's no stranger to Central New York, having played the Showroom at Turning Stone Resort & Casino back in September of 2021.

NYS FAIR'S CONCERT CALENDAR TAKING SHAPE

The countdown to State Fair season has already begun, with some concert acts already being named:

August 23, 1pm: Chubby Checker (Chevy Court)

August 24, 8pm: Theory of a Deadman (Experience Stage at Chevy Park)

August 26, 8pm: George Thorogood & the Destroyers (Experience Stage at Chevy Park)

August 28, 1pm: Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone (Chevy Court)

August 28, 8pm: REO Speedwagon (Experience Stage at Chevy Park)

August 29: 1pm: Tommy James and the Shondells (Chevy Court)

August 29, 8pm: Tyler Hubbard (Experience Stage at Chevy Park)

August 29, 6pm: Bret Michaels (Chevy Court)

August 30, 6pm: Chapel Hart (Chevy Court)

Look Who Has Played the New York State Fair Here's a look back at some of the artists that have played the Great New York State Fair. Concert Archives

7 Foods We'd Love to See at the New York State Fair in 2023 Because everyone prefers their heart attacks in different forms!