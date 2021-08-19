Murdered Pregnant Woman, Lizzie Garrow Gets Justice, Husband Pleads guilty
The Madison County District Attorney’s Office says 25-year old George McDonald, Jr. of Kirkville has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the September 2020 murder of Lizzie Garrow.
McDonald pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Madison County Court.
In entering his guilty plea, McDonald admitted to stabbing his estranged wife multiple times with a kitchen knife, and then leaving her body by the Thruway overpass in the Village of Canastota.
Garrow was pregnant at the time.
As part of his guilty plea, McDonald agreed to waive his right to appeal.
Appropriate orders of protection will also be issued.
Chief Assistant Robert Mascari, who prosecuted this case on behalf of Madison County District Attorney William Gabor, offered the following comments:
“This result was made possible by the outstanding investigative work of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, the Village of Canastota Police Department, and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Also, not to be overlooked are the many other agencies that tirelessly gave of their time in the search, and ultimate recovery, of Lizzie Garrow. This is a tragic result which has devastated Lizzie Garrow’s family. While nothing our criminal justice system offers approaches the justice they deserve, the family is satisfied with and supportive of this result. It will give them finality in the criminal justice process and allow them to move on to positive ways of honoring Lizzie’s memory."
Sentencing is scheduled for October 7 and McDonald faces 20 years to life in state prison.
It's anticipated that a member of Lizzie Garrow's family will address the Court at sentencing.