Unless you have been living under a rock, you have seen the gas prices absolutely soar to heights that we have really only seen, MAYBE, one time before. Gas in Western New York has hit, at the highest pump, $4.69.

Absolutely insane.

Gas prices have been on the increase since January 2021, but they have especially risen with the Ukraine and Russia war happening. Prices have jumped over $.40 at almost every gas station in less than a week. Now, prices for gas coming to the United States have been coming in A LOT cheaper as of Wednesday morning, March 16. Prices have dropped nearly 30% on a barrel, but that price has not been reflected in the gas pump to consumers.

The New York State Senate has passed a bill as of Tuesday night that will now go to the House of Representatives in hopes to better the gas at the pump for all New Yorkers. According to WMAC:

The plan would suspend portions of the state’s motor fuel and sales tax on gasoline beginning on May 1 and lasting through the end of the year. Together, they total 16 cents per gallon. The savings are required to be passed on to consumers.

But, how do gas prices work? What are the taxes on gas prices in New York? You could be confused because, well, you as the consumer do not pay tax on gas.

That is because the price is included. The New York State Senate is ultimately trying to control the taxes they charge and eliminate those on May 1 for an extended period of time, so, therefore, they can pass those savings down to us at the gas station.

There are actually numerous taxes that are rolled into the price you see at the pump including per gallon for the petroleum business tax, motor fuel tax, and sales tax. You can take a look at some of the financial numbers here on the New York State Financial website.

