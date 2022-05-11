A Limit On The Amount Gas In New York State

Gas prices have reached a new record high price across the United States. Here in New York, there are some places that are posting $4.69 per gallon and $5 a gallon doesn't seem to be out of the question.

But what if you wanted to start "stockpiling" gas for your cars or lawn mowers or for the future? What are you allowed to do in New York State?? There are actually multiple laws and restrictions that you need to keep in mind and follow.

Transportation of fuel shall be accomplished by portable fuel cans with a maximum capacity of 5 gallons each, or cargo fuel tanks. All containers shall be properly labeled. Gasoline shall only be transported in approved 5 gallon portable gas cans, with a limit of four (4) cans per vehicle.

There are some things to remember when it comes to storing has at your home or around your business.

Remember:

Buy only what you need.

Use what you've got.

Store away from your home and well.

When it comes to actually stockpiling, there are some places that have very specific rules pertaining to the amount of gas you can keep. In an article from Slate.com:

For safety reasons, the EPA discourages consumers from storing more than 1 to 5 gallons, and the National Fire Protection Association proposes a limit of 25 gallons. Local fire codes determine whether your stockpile is legal: In New York City, for example, you can’t keep more than 2.5 gallons.

Biggest Speed Traps In Western New York Here are some of the biggest speed traps in Western New York according to the website speedtrap.org

Price Drop On Jack Eichel's Former Buffalo Home Price drops on former Sabres captain Jack Eichel's Buffalo home