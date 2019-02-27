‘Game of Thrones’ Oreos Are Coming

What is the perfect snack food for the return of Game of Thrones ? Why, GoT Oreos of course.

Instagram account @candyhunters claims to have gotten their hands on a “legit” image of an upcoming tie-in product that will merge the kingdoms of Westeros and Nabisco: An Oreo sandwich cookie in packaging celebrating the final season of Game of Thrones . According to their “very reputable source” you should see these cookies in stores sometime before the final season begins in April.

These Oreos are apparently “normal Oreos in a redesigned package.” That’s too bad; I would have liked to see some Oreos with red creme in honor of the Red Wedding.

As a fan of all movie and TV tie-in foods I applaud this move, and hope Game of Thrones goes even further in its final season. I want dragon-flavored cookies. Or better yet, a whole menu at Denny’s with dragon bacon and dragon sausages. Basically, I just want to eat a dragon. Where can I eat a dragon? That’s what I’m after.

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO on April 14. We will bring you more about these Game of Thrones Oreos when we have it (and eat it).