There Was a Starbucks Cup Visible on Last Night’s ‘Game of Thrones’

I guess Game of Thrones is getting into the product placement business?

I don’t know how else to explain this. On last night’s Game of Thrones , during a key scene, there is a shot where a coffee cup — and not some ancient medieval goblet or something, we’re talking a modern Starbucks looking to-go deal — is plainly visible on the table in front of Emilia Clarke. See for yourself:

It sounds like some kind of internet hoax. But, no, everyone saw it, and you can find it for yourself. I just did on my own HBO GO account. Here’s a frame from about 17:40 of “The Last of the Starks.” There it is! Right there in front of Daenerys, a delicious coffee being served from a paper cup as opposed to a giant animal horn:

HBO

As one can imagine, Twitter spent most of the night dunking on the cup once it was discovered...

Look, we all make mistakes. Things happen. At least this one kept a very tired Game of Thrones cast or crew member caffeinated during a very long and exhausting shoot. That’s important.

The final season of Game of Thrones continues next Sunday at 9PM ET. Keep your eyes peeled; I heard a rumor you can see Jon Snow eating an Arby’s roast beef sandwich if you watch carefully.