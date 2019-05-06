There Was a Starbucks Cup Visible on Last Night’s ‘Game of Thrones’
I guess Game of Thrones is getting into the product placement business?
I don’t know how else to explain this. On last night’s Game of Thrones, during a key scene, there is a shot where a coffee cup — and not some ancient medieval goblet or something, we’re talking a modern Starbucks looking to-go deal — is plainly visible on the table in front of Emilia Clarke. See for yourself:
It sounds like some kind of internet hoax. But, no, everyone saw it, and you can find it for yourself. I just did on my own HBO GO account. Here’s a frame from about 17:40 of “The Last of the Starks.” There it is! Right there in front of Daenerys, a delicious coffee being served from a paper cup as opposed to a giant animal horn:
As one can imagine, Twitter spent most of the night dunking on the cup once it was discovered...
Look, we all make mistakes. Things happen. At least this one kept a very tired Game of Thrones cast or crew member caffeinated during a very long and exhausting shoot. That’s important.
The final season of Game of Thrones continues next Sunday at 9PM ET. Keep your eyes peeled; I heard a rumor you can see Jon Snow eating an Arby’s roast beef sandwich if you watch carefully.
