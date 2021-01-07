If you're new to snowmobiling or have a child coming of legal age to ride, several safety courses are being offered in Central and Upstate New York. Earning the safety certificate enables youth to legally ride on public lands.

While not legally required for adults, taking a safety course does come highly recommended by sled manufacturers. And with New York law requiring at least liability insurance on the machines, passing the test can save a few bucks on the premiums. Of course, some general knowledge makes the trails safer for you and everyone else riding.

Passing a safety course allows youth as young as 10 to legally ride snowmobiles on public land when accompanied by an adult, provided they stay within 500 feet of each other. Here's the legal break down on riding in the state of New York.

Youth ages 14 through 17 years old

If they have passed a safety course, it's legal to ride a properly insured and registered snowmobile without adult or other supervision.

If they have not passed the course, they can only legally ride when accompanied by an adult who is at least 18 years of age.

Youth ages 10 through 13

Passing the safety course allows them to legally operate a properly insured and registered snowmobile when accompanied by an adult who is at least 18 years of age.

Without a safety certificate they can only ride on lands owned or leased by their parent or guardian.

Several safety courses are being offered over the next few weeks, including this Saturday, January 9:

Cycle Shack Rome, NY

Must pre-register, lunch provided, call Cycle Shack 315-339-1511

DeRuyter Fire Department

Must pre-register, lunch provided, contact Greg Coon 315-396-1549

There will be COVID-19 protocols and guidelines in place and in addition to preregistering you will need to complete a Screening Questionnaire. Here a list of future safety courses being offered throughout New York State. This list is updated on a weekly basis during the snowmobile season.