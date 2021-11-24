Free Hunting License And Equipment For Getting A COVID Shot In NY

There is a new incentive for those who love to hunt and fish in New York State to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Governor Hochul has announced a program that would put you in the running to win a FREE outdoor adventure with your shot.

According to a post on the New York State website:

First 2,000 New Yorkers Who Receive First Vaccine Dose Between Dec. 1 and End of Year Eligible to Enter Random Drawing

Grand Prizes Include Choice Of Lifetime Fishing and Bowhunting Licenses and Deluxe Equipment

All Entrants Receive Subscription to DEC's Conservationist Magazine and a Tree Seedling

This is great news for anyone on the fence about getting a vaccine in New York State. New York is a great place to hunt and fish. We are blessed with so many great resources that offer great fishing and great hunting around New York State.

It is deer season in Western New York and as Thanksgiving weekend approaches, this may be the busiest time in the woods for hunters. The fishing here is excellent with the many lakes, streams and ponds around to find fish.

I have three boys who I plan on introducing hunting and fishing to. It may be a good idea to buy a Lifetime License for your youngsters as well. The prices always seem to be going up and it will pay for itself over the years if they do decide to hunt or fish.

Have a safe and happy and healthy hunting season and the best of luck to you and your family.