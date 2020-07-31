Have a Glow in The Dark Treetop Adventure at This New York Park

A New York park is offering a unique glow in the dark adventure, allowing visitors to navigate 11 treetop courses under LED lights. It's worth the drive from Utica.

The Adventure Park of Long Island is an "aerial adventure park," featuring rope courses intermixed with exciting zip lines. With 148 treetop platforms connected by bridges, ladders, 22 ziplines and other crossings, you'll find something to challenge you - no matter what your fitness level is. The courses are open to people 7 years old and up.

Credit: Adventure Park at Long Island/Facebook/I.S.P.Photography

The courses are open weekly, but on certain Saturdays, the park takes it up a notch - by making the courses available at night - illuminated by strings of twinkling LED lights. It's a bucket list worthy experience that's worth the drive.

Credit: Adventure Park at Long Island/Facebook/I.S.P.Photography

The Glow in the Park event requires reservation, because it always sells out. Tickets can be purchased online at myadventurepark.com, and include two hours of tree exploring climbing and a safety briefing with harnessing and practice.

Tickets start at $48 for kids 7-14, and $57 for adults over 14.