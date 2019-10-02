Frankfort Schuyler Evacuating Students Parents Asked to Pick Up Children

Frankfort-Schuyler is evacuating students after a written threat and parents are asked to pick up their kids.

A notice was posted on the school district's website asking parents to sign their children out of school.

The Frankfort-Schuyler MS/HS will be evacuating due to a written threat. The middle school will be evacuated to the elementary school. The high school will be evacuated to the Frankfort Town Hall on 3rd Ave.

Parents are asked to sign their children out. Middle School parents should report to the Elementary Main Office and High School Parent should report to the Frankfort Town Hall Office.

Photo via Frankfort Schuyler School District

Friday, September 20th the the junior/high school was placed on lockdown after a written threat was found on a bathroom wall during the last class of the day. Village of Frankfort Police, State Police, Ilion and Herkimer Police and the Herkimer County Sheriff's Department investigated and students were released in a controlled manner once everything was deemed safe by police.