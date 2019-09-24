Huge Moose Caught on NY Family’s Security Cameras

When you live in the Adirondacks, you expect to see your fair share of wildlife outside your front door. But this is the first time Robin Andrews McElwee has ever spotted a moose.

According to Syracuse.com, McElwee posted about the sighting on Facebook. The moose was walking so close to her home that it bumped one of her hanging plants and she spotted it on the security footage.

“Can you imagine if we opened the door and walked out into that fellow?!” McElwee said in a Facebook post. “We weren’t quick enough to catch him in the other cameras, too bad!”

She said that she's lived in her home since 1961 and she's never seen a moose on her property.

“We’ve had coyotes get a deer in our driveway, not a pretty sight!” McElwee said in her Facebook post, according to Syracuse.com.

The Department of Environmental Conservation keeps track of moose sightings for research partnerships with SUNY ESF and Cornell University. If you see a moose and would like to contribute to their record, you can submit information about your sighting here.