One major US company is looking to help Americans get register to vote before the Presidental election this November.

According to CBSnews.com, Footlocker has announced that it will turn over 2,000 of its stores into voter registration centers.

Each of the company's more than 2,000 stores will house a kiosk with a special website where visitors will can check their voter status, register to vote or sign up for election reminders.

There are two area Footlockers in Western New York. One is located in the Walden Galleria and the other is in the McKinley Mall.

In order to vote in New York State, you will need to meet the following requirements.

a United States citizen;

eighteen (18) years of age or older on Election Day or not later than December 31st of the calendar year in which you register; and

a resident of New York State and of the county, city or village where you will be voting for a minimum of 30 days before the election.

If you do not meet the (30) day residency requirement, but meet all remaining criteria, you can still vote by special ballot for president and vice-president.

For voting information in New York State, click HERE