The football season is over for Pop Warner kids in the Utica/Rome area. All league games have also been postponed this weekend. And it's all because of the bad behavior of a few fans.

Tri-Valley Pop Warner canceled the rest of the season in Utica, Rome, and Oneida after spectators came onto the field and alledgely physically assaulted officials and other fans. "As Tri-Valley representatives, we have a real concern that this behavior is escalating."

All Pop Warner games league-wide that were scheduled for Sunday, September 26 have also been postponed. The decision came after several meetings with the Mohawk Valley Chapter of Certified Football Officials.

Utica

Utica tackle football season is canceled "for spectator actions during one or more games on September 12.

Rome

Rome tackle football season is canceled "for spectator actions during one or more games on September 19.

Oneida

Oneida tackle football season is canceled "for spectator actions during one or more games on September 12.

"The reason for this ruling is to regroup as a league while collaborating with the heads of officiating to create an action plan that ensures not only the safety of the referees but our children and spectators as well," Westmoreland Pop Warner said.

Games for schools not banned for the rest of the season will continue on October 3.

It's sad so many kids all over Central New York have to suffer from the acts of a small few. "The children in those organizations sadly have had their season cut short due to the selfishness of a few," said Westmoreland Pop Warner.

The football community is being asked to keep Tyler Chirstman's family and the Carthage community in their thoughts and prayers "during this unimaginable time."

Chirstman died after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a game Friday, September 17. The Westmoreland Pop Warner team will honor Christman the next time they step on the field and "finish the remainder of the season strong in his memory."