Old Beech-Nut Factory Growing into Cannabis Plant Will Train at FMCC

The old Beech-Nut Factory along I-90 in Canajoharie may be born again in the form of a brand new cannabis plant and they are offering training at a local community college.

E29 Labs wants to transform the eyesore that is the old Beech-Nut Factory into a cannabis cultivation and production facility. It has also teamed up with Fulton Montgomery Community College and will offer training for cannabis workers.

Why Fulton County Community College?

This isn't new to the FMCC curriculum. They already offer courses on cannabis cultivation and lab work. There are other cannabis facilities in that area like Vireo Health which has a grow facility in Johnstown. They are looking to expand soon. So FMCC students can take courses in the field. FMCC announced that they have a partnership with E29 Labs.

Montgomery County is Growing

Wholesale production and distribution of cannabis is a large creator of jobs in the county and they see that potential. They think that there will be hundreds of jobs created or even more. After the Beech-Nut Factory moved to the nearby town of Florida, hundreds of jobs were lost. Officials in Montgomery County are excited that E29 Labs has decided to build in Canajoharie and know that they can bring hundreds of jobs back to the area according to the Times Union.

What Are the Roadblocks?

New York state still needs to approve the cannabis production facility in Canajoharie. They aren't sure how the new marijuana factories will complete with existing medical marijuana companies. These medical companies have controlf of the dispensaries in the state and assistance in the retail end of the business.

