Upcoming 2022 Civil Service Test for Deputy Sheriff in Oneida County

Those who are interested in becoming a member of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office are reminded that there is still time to sign up for the next civil service entrance exam.

The exam signup eligibility period for consideration is now through Friday, July 29, 2022. The exam will be administered on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

The minimum eligibility requirements for a deputy sheriff in Oneida County incude that the applicant must be:

at least 19 years old on or before the date of the exam

a high school graduate or received an equivalency certificate or diploma

a resident of either Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oswego, or Otsego counties.

A Deputy Sheriff in Oneida County has a starting salary of $41,235. The salary increases to $48,512 after the successful completion of the initial required training. Health insurance and New York State retirement benefits are also a part of the remuneration package once an applicant successfully completes the hiring process.

Links to the exam application and other important information may be found online at:

There is an application fee of $25.00.

In addition to law enforcement opportunities available there are also approximately fifty other positions - including clerical, maintenance, and professional - that are currently open with Oneida County.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and the Oneida County Civil Service Portal.]

