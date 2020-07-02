Madison-Bouckville Antique Week Cancelled for August 2020

Another traditional summer event has been cancelled amid coronavirus concerns. The Madison-Bouckville Antique Week is cancelled for 2020. The event takes place about 30 minutes from Utica.

Madison-Bouckville Antique Week attracts over 2000 vendors from across the country, and brings tourists and shoppers from all over the northeast to enjoy shopping, food trucks, and the year-round dealers along Route 20.

Organizers were hopeful they could salvage the annual antique festival as New York and Madison county moved closer toward a full reopening, but ultimately, the decision was made to cancel the week-long event. "After discussion with multiple local and state officials it has been determined it would be unsafe to hold an event of this magnitude at this time."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on all of our lives in the recent months. With much hope and optimism we have watched the statistics and predictions and at this point feel that proceeding with the show may possibly endanger participants, dealers and even members of our own community."

Organizers have announced the dates for 2021, scheduling the event for August 16th-22nd.

If you still need your antiquing fix, all antique shops, and most businesses in the Madison-Bouckville area are open for business, and practicing NYS reopening guidelines.

In another announcement, the Remsen Barnfest has also been cancelled for this summer as well. The annual festival draws tens of thousands of shoppers and hundreds of vendors had been scheduled for September 26th – September 27th.