Its been a long wait, but the dining room at Ray Brother's BBQ is finally reopening.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit in last March, Ray Brother's BBQ was offering takeout only. The to-go business did well in the summer, but co-owner Tucker Ray says it fell off in the fall. "It helped pay the bills all summer but with no catering, events or holiday business it isn't going to keep us afloat. So we're hoping to ride out this storm in the safest way possible for our employees and our customers."

Take out will still be available, but on Friday, January 29th the dining room will be back open for the first time in almost a year, with a new look. "We closed right around the same time we made renovations," says Tucker. "No one has even sat in the bar room we built last March."

Customers will be sitting further apart with indoor dining reduced to 50% capacity. They'll also have to wait in their car instead of inside the restaurant. "We will call them when their table is ready," Tucker explained. New sanitation protocols are also in place.

COVID has forced everyone to adapt but Tucker says there are some things that remain the same. "We're still not taking reservations. That's one thing we held on to. We want to make sure we stay true to what we've done when we started, serving old style BBQ on a first come, first serve basis. When it's gone, it's gone."

Ray Brothers BBQ is on Route 20 in Bouckville starts indoor dining Friday. Takeout orders, including alcoholic drinks is available by calling 315-893-7200 or 315-893-4019. Online ordering is coming soon. There's no need to check-in. Just park and someone will give you a call when your order is ready.