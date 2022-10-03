Food Laced With Marijuana at One Central NY Middle School

Officials with the Oneida City School District are working with the New York State Police to investigate a situation where students became ill on Friday at the Otto Shortell Middle School in Wampsville. The reason? Food was allegedly passed out amongst the kids that was laced with marijuana.

A letter sent to parents by the superintendent said that a student brought the food to school and shared it with others. After multiple children had reported feeling sick after eating, emergency medical professionals came to the school to test the food. After performing the necessary tests, marijuana was detected.

The superintendent says all of the affected students are in stable condition, and that the district is currently "unaware" if the students knew that what they were eating was laced with the marijuana.

The superintendent says it will "be addressed in accordance with the code of conduct, if warranted."

Adult-use marijuana is now legal in New York State, but what happens when a minor gets caught with cannabis? According to the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act adults aged 21 and older are legally permitted to use marijuana in New York. The state is very specific about underage cannabis use,

Adults 21 years of age or older will be allowed to buy and possess up to three ounces of cannabis flower and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis (oils, tincture, edibles, vapes, etc.). You will be able to buy cannabis only at a state licensed dispensary. You must present a valid ID proving you’re 21 or older. Cannabis at home should be stored securely and kept away from individuals under 21.

