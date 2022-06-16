State Police Make Arrest In School Threat In Oneida County

State Police have made an arrest after a school threat in Oneida County.

The Durhamville Elementary School in the Town of Verona was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after the school received a phone call from a person who reportedly made threats against a staff member.

Police arrested 31-year-old Jase McMullin, who was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony.

State Police were assisted on the scene by the Oneida Police Department and the Madison and Oneida County Sheriff’s Offices.

Oneida City School District Superintendent Matthew Carpenter issued a statement to parents on the incident.

Carpenter says at no time was the individual who was arrested on any school property or in the vicinity of students and staff.

He says the district will share any additional information that they are able to as they receive it from the law enforcement agencies that assisted during the situation.

"We understand that situations like these can be emotional for students, parents and staff alike. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority and we will continue to partner with the community and law enforcement to ensure we maintain a safe and orderly school environment," said Carpenter.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

