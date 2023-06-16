Central New York’s First Recreational Weed Store is Now Open!

The wait is finally over for cannabis enthusiasts! Over 2 years since former Governor Andrew Cuomo first signed the bill legalizing recreational marijuana, the first adult use weed store in Central New York is now open for business.

FLYNNSTONED CANNABIS COMPANY • SYRACUSE

Flynnstoned Cannabis Company, located in Armory Square in Syracuse, is celebrating its grand opening today, Friday, June 16th. The store is owned by Mike Flynn, owner of The Roofing Guys roofing company, who bought the 13,000 square foot space in Armory Square two years ago.

The new Flynnstoned location is the tenth legal retail weed shop in New York state as of this writing, and just the fourth located Upstate, joining Binghamton, Ithaca and Schenectady (there are a few downstate as well).

A wide selection of flower, prerolls, edibles, vapes, and other products are available at the store. Being the first recreational marijuana shop in the area, Flynnstoned expects high volume for the first few weeks. Eventually they plan on offering delivery service as well.

For the first year of business, owner Mike Flynn anticipates sales of up to $2 million per month.

What's particularly intriguing about the new Flynnstoned location is that there will be a "consumption lounge" on the floor above the sales floor. Customers who make purchases will be able to relax and partake in their product on the floor above.

At some point down the road, Flynnstoned hopes to sell "weed flights," something akin to beer flights you'd find at a craft brewery.

For their grand opening today, the entire block by the building has been closed for a block party.

