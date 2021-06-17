The Animal Adventure Park has so much to offer visitors each and every visit. They're constantly making improvements to the park, between new animal encounters and exhibits. A new exhibit is opening this week that will make you wanna flock to check it out.

The Lorikeet Feeding Aviary opens beginning Friday, June 18 and will allow visitors to get up close and personal with different kids of Lorikeets in a confined area. The coolest part? The free flight space will allow guests to encounter the park's feathered friends and carry around cups of nectar, as they land on your hands, arms, and even head.

The park says three different species will call the exhibit home and that it will also be a great resource for educational experiences as well as something unique overall.

What Exactly is a Lorikeet?

According to The Spruce, Lorikeets are sweet, affectionate birds that are known for their comical antics and friendly personalities. In general, these birds are friendly, easy to socialize, and value interaction with their human keepers. They become acclimated to human touch very easily which leads them to being less nippy, unlike other birds. They can make great pets.

Lorikeets are excellent talkers, and they can learn to say many words and phrases. They are noisy birds and have a high-pitched tone with frequent squawks.

They're the perfect birds to have in an exhibit like this!

The Lorikeet Feeding Aviary at the Animal Adventure Park will be open daily from 11AM to 3PM. Admission is just $5 and that includes your nectar to be able to feed as many as you can. There are some age guidelines and supervision requirements as well.



Is this an exhibit you plan to fly over to visit this summer? Let us know inside our station app.

