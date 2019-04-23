Fly Creek Cider Mill Hosting Cider Run

The 7th annual Cider Run , featuring a 10K run, 5K run, and 5K walk is set to take place once again!

The race will be held on Saturday, April 27, at the Fly Creek Cider Mill. This year’s event will benefit the Susquehanna SPCA Animal Shelter in Cooperstown. For those that don't know, the Susquehanna SPCA Animal Shelter is non-profit organization that cares for homeless and abandoned animals in and around Otsego County.

The Cider Run includes a scenic 5k run and walking course as well as a challenging 10k course. Additionally younger tykes may enter a short-distance fun before the main event.

The registration fee for adults is $30 and for children 12 and under is $20. Questions should be emailed to CiderRun5k@gmail.com.